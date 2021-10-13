34th Children, Youth Filmfest natl. section nominees annouced

As reported by the festival’s news headquarters, after holding a voting session, the jury announced the nominees as follows:

Corona Diaries

-"Home" by Hossein Zahedi

-"Life Space" by Ilia Ramezai

-” What Corona Did to Us and What We Did with It? By Iliad Mahshidi, Miad Mahshidi, Saedeh Kastvani

-"A Crowned Virus" by Parsa Mohammadi

Web-Series

-"Ashmachz" by Faryad Bayat

-"A Digital Mistake" by Faryad Bayat

-" Pash Mesh" by Azad Sadeqi

Short Animated Films Competition

-"ID" by Fahimeh Qobadi

-"Autumn Winds, Spring Winds and Two Birds" by Sadeq Javadi

-"Past" by Hamid Mohammadi

Short Fiction Films Competition

-"The Winner" by Ali Keivan

-"Trees of Valiasr Street or Impression" by Emad Hosseini-Fard

-"The Second Floor Operation" by Mohammad Hossein Tafreshi

-"I am Samir" by Matin Rokn

-"Vadiar" by Marjan Khosravi

Feature Films Competition

-"Reporter" by Ebrahim Forozesh

-"The Secret of Castle" by Karim Renasian

-"The Sweeper" by Amin Shojaei

Nominees of Iran National Completion

-"Sea Sons" by Behrouz Neshan

-"Lipar" by Saeed Khani

-"Between the Rocks" by Mohammad Ahmadi

Best Director"

-Afshin Hashemi and Hossein Qasemi Jami for "Sea Boys"

-Hossein Rigi for "Lipar"

- Mokhtar Abdollahi for "Between the Rocks"

Best Script

-Afshin Hashemi and Hossein Qasemi Jami for "Sea Boys"

- Hossein Rigi and Hessam Rarahmand for "Lipar"

-"Bam Bala" for Amir Mohammad Abdi

The 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened on October 8, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality. The festival will be wrapped up on Oct 13.

MA/PR