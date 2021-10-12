IFFCY's Video Library source for selling works

The head of the “Video Library” of the 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) Shahla Rostamkhani said one of the approaches of the festival is to create a video library for archiving children and adolescent films.

She added that about 300 films from Iranian children’s production and distribution institutions, including feature films, short movies have been collected aimed at giving access to the organizers of prestigious international festivals, broadcasters and foreign buyers.

Rostamkhani noted, “We have sent invitations to festivals, foreign TV channels, broadcasters and buyers from all over the world, and some buyers from Turkey, China, India, Russia, Italy, Pakistan, France, etc. have voiced their willingness to buy them.

“Our goal in launching this digital library is to collect children’s and teenagers’ films in the form of a special resource for easier access,” she concluded

The 34th International Film Festival for Children and Youth opened on October 8, 2021, in collaboration with the Iranian Cinema Organization, Farabi Cinematic Foundation, and Isfahan Municipality. The festival will be wrapped up on Oct 13.