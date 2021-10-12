Iranian 'Hole' wins at Polish film festival

Written and directed by Amir Roueeni, the short film depicts an odd situation in a malfunctioning mortuary. The failure in the mortuary’s function has resulted in stinking corpses.

“This is one of the most difficult short films ever made, and its screenplay has won a number of international awards so far. Working with non-actors, especially children, is really difficult," Roueeni said about his short film.

The short film’s cast includes Amir Ali Roueeni, Nazanin Karimi, and Davoud Zarchi.

The ZOOM – ZBLIŻENIA is one of the most important independent festivals in Poland and hosts films with various topics and themes. It aims to present the author’s cinema, ambition, high artistic value, moving independent and original subject matter, as well as the promotion of independent film art.

The event was held on October 4-10, 2021.

ZZ/5325679