Oct 12, 2021, 4:10 PM

Iran women finish IWF Youth World C'ships in 3rd place

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian women's weightlifting team finished the (IWF) Youth World Championships in Saudi Arabia in third place after winning 4 medals.

Young Iranian female weightlifters finished the (IWF) Youth World Championships in Jedda, Saudi Arabia in third place after winning two bronze and two silver medals. 

This was the Iranian women's first participation in a world competition. 

Ghazaleh Hossein won a bronze medal in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Yekta Jamali bagged three medals, a bronze in snatch and a silver in clean and jerk and another silver with an overall 205 kg yesterday. 

Iran came in 3rd place with 393 points after the teams of the United States and Russia in the first and second places, respectively.

Kamal Iranidoost
