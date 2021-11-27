Iran's Shiraz to host intl. conference on women’s health

Kamran Bagheri Lankarani said on Saturday that the 10th International Conference on Women's Health will be held in Shiraz on Dec 1-2, 2021. He added that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this conference will be held virtually for the second consecutive year.

Lankarani, the former Minister of Health and Medical Education added that women's mental and physical health has been the main focus of the past 9 conferences.

He added that the 10th edition will focus on women’s health under pandemics particularly the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also pointed to the other subjects of the conference as healthy pregnancy, Covid-19 pandemic, job fatigue and social damages.

Lankarani also noted that during the 2-day conference, 20 speeches will be delivered and 185 articles will be presented.

