Jordan considering relations with Iran' important'

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi held a phone talk on Monday evening.

During the phone talk, the Iranian foreign minister called on the two countries to take advantage of the economic and trade opportunities of the region in order to improve relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian announced Iran's support for regional dialogues and cooperation without any foreign interference, emphasizing the expansion of cooperation between the countries of the region, especially Iran, Iraq, Syria and Jordan, as a precondition for further economic prosperity and stabilization in the region.

He stressed the need for all Islamic countries to take responsibility regarding the issue of Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds. He emphasized the need for synergy among them regarding joint action in international organizations to help Palestine.

Amir-Abdollahian also reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran's stance regarding a referendum to determine the fate of Palestine, with the participation of its original inhabitants including Muslims, Christians and Jews, as the only solution to the Palestinian issue. He described as unacceptable imposed plans that ignore the rights of the Palestinian people and prolong the occupation.

Jordanian Foreign Minister, for his part, called the relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran important and respected for Jordan.

He stressed the need for developing an understanding based on collective interests in light of regional conflicts.

Ayman Safadi described terrorism and extremism as common challenges facing all regional countries.

The Jordanian foreign minister also called the issue of Palestine the number one problem in his country and, referring to Jordan's sacrifices in this regard, stressed the need to ensure the rights of the Palestinian people.

During this telephone call, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Jordan conveyed greetings from their countries' high-ranking officials.

