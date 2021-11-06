Lifting sanctions on Iran in interest of intl. community

Speaking in an interview with Iranian media on Friday, Vika Mazwi Khumalo, South Africa's Ambassador to Iran said that lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran will be in the interest of the international community.

It is in the interest of the international community to lift sanctions imposed on Iran because it will bring great economic benefits for other countries, the ambassador added.

Turning to the political-economic relations between Iran and South Africa, Khumalo stated that unilateral US sanctions have made the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries of Iran and South Africa ‘unsatisfactory’ and consequently, this issue has caused South Africa’s trade with major Iranian companies to face serious problems.

South African corporations are not cooperating with Iran's economy for fear of the US sanctions, he criticized.

Trade ties between the two countries have always been at a good level, and now South Africa is optimistic about the future of the bilateral trade, he said.

In addition, the officials of the two countries are talking to each other on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting, and the officials can exchange views on the sidelines of any other program and occasion, he pointed out.

Moreover, the meeting of the deputy ministers will be held in the future, which shows the quality and high level of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and if a problem or challenge arises, both countries will discuss it with each other and find a solution, the diplomat added.

In the end, the South African envoy to Iran reiterated that lifting of economic sanctions imposed against Iran will bring many economic benefits to countries in the world.

