Navy displayed its capabilities in international waters

Rear Admiral Irani, the commander of the Iranian Army Navy made the comments in a meeting with the deputy defense minister Brigadier General Seyed Mehdi Farahi on Sunday.

Stating the Navy displayed its might and capabilities in international waters, the Commander of Iran’s Army Navy said that in the field of supply of naval equipment and tools, there has been good cooperation between the Army Navy and the with the Marine Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense.

“Today, the Navy enjoys a lot of might, capabilities, and preparedness which has displayed them in carrying out its missions properly, especially in international waters and the protection of marine transport lines," Admiral Irani said.

He said that these capabilities have been achieved under the command of the Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Brigadier General Seyed Mehdi Farahi, for hias part, hailed the efforts of the Army Navy in ensuring maritime security, saying the strategic security of the Sea of Oman and the sensitive waterways of the Islamic Republic has been achieved as a result of the efforts by the Iranian Army Navy.

"The Navy demonstrated capability and was able to show Iran's naval power to everyone by passing through the sensitive and geopolitical waterways of the world," the deputy defense minister said in an apparent reference to the mission of the 75th Naval Fleet of the Army.



