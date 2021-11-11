Iran win Lebanon in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The match between Iran and Lebanon national football team in Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifying was held in Lebanon's Saida International stadium on Thursday.

The Iranian team defeated the Lebanese rival 2-1.

Iran had a comeback in the last minutes of the match while the team was behind 1-0 until additional time.

Soony Saad scored the leading goal for Lebanon at the minute of 37 while Sardar Azmoun (90 + 1) and Ahmad Noorullahi (90 + 5) scored for Iran in additional time.

Iran still lead Group A with 13 points followed by South Korea is in the second place with 11 points.

KI/5349389