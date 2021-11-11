  1. Sports
Nov 11, 2021, 5:40 PM

Iran win Lebanon in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Iran win Lebanon in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – National Iranian men's football team beat the national team of Lebanon in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Thursday.

The match between Iran and Lebanon national football team in Group A of the Asian World Cup Qualifying was held in Lebanon's Saida International stadium on Thursday.

The Iranian team defeated the Lebanese rival 2-1.

Iran had a comeback in the last minutes of the match while the team was behind 1-0 until additional time.

Soony Saad scored the leading goal for Lebanon at the minute of 37 while Sardar Azmoun (90 + 1) and Ahmad Noorullahi (90 + 5) scored for Iran in additional time.

Iran still lead Group A with 13 points followed by South Korea is in the second place with 11 points.

KI/5349389

News Code 180616
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180616/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News