Iran, Russia prepare draft of strategic cooperation document

The preparation of a comprehensive document on long-term cooperation between Iran and Russia is underway, Alireza Haghighian, Director General of Eurasia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran told Iranian media.

Haghighian made the remarks referring to the recent meeting of the Iranian Foreign Minister with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

In a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that Iran and Russia were planning to draft a strategic cooperation document soon.

Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Moscow was made at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, he also said.

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional, and international levels", the Iranain diplomat said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called Russia, a powerful country in the world, saying that this country plays an important role in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

RHM/ISNA1400071710860