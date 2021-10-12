Ghalibaf congrats reelection of Russia’s State Duma Chairman

In a congratulatory message on Tue., Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iran’s Parliament Speaker said that bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will lead to the strengthening of peace and security in the region.

Considering the important role of parliaments in strengthening bilateral friendly relations and emphasizing the strategic policies of the two countries of Iran and Russia, he expressed hoped that the two countries will see growing development of mutual relations in political, economic and cultural fields.

“I take this opportunity to wish you and respected representatives of State Duma of Russian Federation the great success and prosperity,” Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf added.

