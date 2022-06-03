Veteran Iranian actor Mehdi Sabbaghi passs away at age of 71

Mehdi Sabbaghi passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 71 at his home after being discharged from the hospital.

Sabbaghi was born in 1951 in Mashhad, Iran. He started his career in cinema and starred in “Goriz az Shahr” movie directed by Mohammadreza Safavi in 1986. He has played in movies such as “Marze Khoshbakhti” by Hossein Soheilizadeh, “Gol-e Yakh” by Kioumars Poorahmad, “Café Setare” by Saman Moghadam, and “Police Javan” series directed by Sirous Moghadam.

