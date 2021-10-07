  1. Politics
US flees Afghanistan in complete disgrace: Gen. Fadavi

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that the United States escaped Afghanistan in complete disgrace.

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps reiterated that the United States was defeated in Afghanistan and fled the country in the worst possible way.

The recent developments in Afghanistan and withdrawal of US troops from this country promise the defeat of the United States in international arenas, General Fadavi stressed.

The false and vicious front always fails, he said, adding that when it stood against the resistant nation of Afghanistan and also Muslim nations especially people of Afghanistan, this is a definite result and defeat.

Everyone should focus on the fact that the United States failed and fled Afghanistan in the most scandalous way possible, Deputy commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) added.

