Foreigners are cause of tension in region: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking among correspondents after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabi Berri in Beirut on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Iranian Foreign Minister said that Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the people and government of Lebanon wholeheartedly.

Islamic Republic of Iran will have many cooperation with Lebanon in various fields., he said, adding that a strong and powerful Iran will stand by Lebanon.

During the talk with Lebanese officials, “we emphasized the need for developing and boosting cooperation between the two countries in various fields and praised the special role of the Resistance Front against Zionist regime."

Emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by Lebanon with its utmost power in all moments and crises, Amir-Abdollahian said, “We agreed that regional problems should be resolved within the region.”

Then, he pointed to the continuation of talks between Iranian and Saudi Arabian officials and said, “We believe that presence of foreign forces and foreigners is the root cause of problems and tensions in the region.”

