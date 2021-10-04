Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 4

Arman-e Melli:
Leader: Preventing foreign interventions solution to NW developments
Ebtekar:
Yazdani beats US opponent to win in world C'ships
Etemad:
Leader stresses preventing foreign interventions in region
Etela'at:
Solution to N West events is to prevent foreign intervention
Iran:
Leader calls for preventing of foreign intervention in regional developments
Hassan Yazdani overcomes David Taylor, win gold medal
Johmuri-e Eslami:
Leader: Preventing foreign interventions solution to NW developments
Kayhan:
Leader advice to regional states: For security, follow Iran's example
