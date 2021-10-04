Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 4

Arman-e Melli:

Leader: Preventing foreign interventions solution to NW developments

Ebtekar:

Yazdani beats US opponent to win in world C'ships

Etemad:

Leader stresses preventing foreign interventions in region

Etela'at:

Solution to N West events is to prevent foreign intervention

Iran:

Leader calls for preventing of foreign intervention in regional developments

Hassan Yazdani overcomes David Taylor, win gold medal

Johmuri-e Eslami:

Leader: Preventing foreign interventions solution to NW developments

Kayhan:

Leader advice to regional states: For security, follow Iran's example

