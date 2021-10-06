Iran sets no preconditions to resume Vienna talks: FM spox

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "We will return to Vienna as soon as our internal review process is concluded. No preconditions. "

Saeed Khatibzadeh referred to his recent interview with the France 24 in a post on his Twitter account, saying that "Told @FRANCE24: We will return to Vienna as soon as our internal review process is concluded. No preconditions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman added, "Our sole aim is to ensure talks will secure our rights—including sufficient guarantees that the US will actually stick to the deal this time."

FM offers condolences to Oman over losses of lives in cyclone

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made a phone call to his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidito to offer condolences to the people and government of that country over the losses of lives caused by Cyclone Shaheen.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has held a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Busaidi and offered condolences to the people and government of that country over the losses of lives caused by Cyclone Shaheen. Amirabdollahian announced Iran’s readiness to provide Oman with any assistance.

Iran envoy, Lebanese PM hold meeting to discuss relations

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Seyed Mohammad Jalal Firuznia and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations.

The two sides exchanged views and consulted on general issues and the relations between Lebanon and Iran, according to Aljadeed.

Iranian flight carrying aid to Afghan people lands in Kabul

A plane carrying humanitarian aid donated by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Afghanistan landed at Kabul airport on Tuesday and was handed over to the officials of the Taliban caretaker government.

The aid plane donated by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the people of Afghanistan landed at Kabul airport on Tuesday and its cargo was handed over to the officials of the Taliban caretaker government.

Iran reports 13,226 news cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that 13,226 new cases of Coviod-19 were detected across the country since yesterday.

The health ministry said that of 13,226 new cases of Coviod-19 were detected across the country since yesterday, 1,922 people were admitted to the hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 cases detected in the country so far reached 5.651.961 people.

In the past 24 hours, 216 Covid patients lost their lives, bringing the total death toll to 121,563.

ZZ/