Iran freestyle wrestlers win 2 gold, 1 bronze



Iran’s Erfan Elahi won the gold medal of 70kg after defeating Dzhabrail Gadzhiev of Azerbaijan in the final bout on Tuesday night. Russia’s Stanislav Svinoboev and Bryce Andonian of USA claimed bronze medals of this category.

The second gold medal of Iran was snatched by Mohammad Nokhodilarimi in 79kg category where he overpowered another Azeri wrestler Ashraf Ashirov in the final. India’s Gourav Baliyan and Kyrgyzstan’s Mukhammad Abdullaev won the bronze medals of this weight.

And the last medal on Tuesday for Iran was a bronze won by Alireza Abdollahi in 97kg category. USA’s Braxton Amos defeated Turkey’s Polat Polatci in the final to win the gold while the other bronze went to Deepak from India.

The three medals for the Iranian delegation comes as four other Iranian wrestlers have already made it to the final of their categories and will fight the gold. This will somehow guarantee Iran’s winning the team title of the event for the first time since 2015.

Hosted by Ufa, the tournament begins with men’s freestyle Aug. 16-18, followed by women’s freestyle Aug. 18-20 and closing out with Greco-Roman Aug. 20-22.

MAH/ 5283691