Aug 6, 2021, 4:37 PM

Iran's Zare takes bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Amirhossein Zare from Iran claimed a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg of the 2020 Olympic Games on Friday.

Zare defeated Chinese wrestler Deng Zhiwei 5-0 and won the bronze medal.

It was Iran’s second medal in freestyle wrestling.

Hassan Yazdani claimed a silver medal in the 86kg on Thursday.

