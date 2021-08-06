Iran's Zare takes bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

Zare defeated Chinese wrestler Deng Zhiwei 5-0 and won the bronze medal.
HJ/TT
TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Amirhossein Zare from Iran claimed a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 125 kg of the 2020 Olympic Games on Friday.
Zare defeated Chinese wrestler Deng Zhiwei 5-0 and won the bronze medal.
It was Iran’s second medal in freestyle wrestling.
Hassan Yazdani claimed a silver medal in the 86kg on Thursday.
HJ/TT
