4 Iranian wrestlers into final of world c’ships in Russia

The 2021 Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia, which is underway between Aug. 16-22.

Four Iranian wrestlers including Rahman Amouzad (61 kg), Amir Hossein Firoozpour (86 kg), Mehdi Hajilouian (92 kg) and Ali Akbarpour (125 kg) defeated their opponents to reach the final matches.

The Iranian freestyle wrestlers could beat their rivals who were mostly from Russia and the United States to advance to the final.

The Russian tournament begins with men’s freestyle Aug. 16-18, followed by women’s freestyle Aug. 18-20 and closing out with Greco-Roman Aug. 20-22.

