Tehran police arrest man over cryptocurrency scam

Tehran Cyber Police said in a statement on Sunday that they have arrested a man after some citizens reported to them their virtual assets were stolen on a fake online exchange website.

A plaintiff told the police that all his money and cryptocurrency were stolen from his account on the trading platform website after his username and passwords had been changed.

After the man who had lost his assets on the website reported to the police, they began an investigation and filed a lawsuit, colonel Davood Moazemi Goudarzi, the commander of Tehran Cyber Police said.

Goudarzi said that their forces arrested a man in the north of Tehran who was operating his own fake online trading platform on which the users gave their personal information and he withdrew all their assets after he had access to their usernames and passwords.

The defendant confessed to the police that he would deactivate the accounts of the users after withdrawing all their cryptocurrencies.

The police commander said as many as 50 people had lost their assets on the fake website.

