Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 25

Arman-e-Melli

Iran’s share in trade with neighbors must be increased: Raeisi

Iran, S Arabia have to revive bilateral ties: Official

Aftab

Iran FM decries US interference in Nicaragua international affairs

Ebtekar

Exacerbation of tension between Tehran and Washington

E’temad

Biden administration sends negative signal by keeping sanctions in place: Amir-Abdollahian

All countries call for formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan at 76th UNGA meeting

Ettela’at

Iran’s exports to neighboring states must reach $50bn: Pres. Raeisi

Iran

Martyrs’ blood proves rightfulness of Islamic Republic in intl. arena

Iran keeps window of diplomacy open for nuclear talks: Iran FM to UN chief

Iran’s mandate is to engage in only resulted-oriented talks: Khatibzadeh

MA/