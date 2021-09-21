  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2021, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 21

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, September 21.

Asia:

US reacts to Iran measure to sell fuel to Lebanon

Ebtekar:

 AEOI chief: JCPOA best example of Iran goodwill

Etela'at:

Irans seeking result-oriented talks, lifting sanctions

Iran:

Leader appreciates Iran national volleyball team

Jomhuriy-e  Eslami:

IRGC unveils new strategic achievements

Preserving Iran nuclear right under JCPOA stressed in IAEA General Assembly session

Kayhan:

Leader appreciates Iran national volleyball team

New strategic achievements of IRGC unveiled

US must lift Iran sanctions effectively, verifiably

RHM/

News Code 178899
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178899/

