Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 23

Arman-e Melli:

Use the SCO to lift the sanctions

Raeisi: We need younger managers

Asia:

306 Iranian, international companies attend Iran Agrofood exhibition

Aftab:

Should the schools be reopened?

Ebtekar:

Raeisi to UNGA: US is not trustworthy

Iran FM in New York draws red lines on JCPOA Vienna talks

Etela'at:

President to UNGA: We seek effective engagement with world

Etemad:

Iran FM expresses readiness to resume Vienna talks in meeting with Josep Borell

Javan:

Raeisi in UNGA speech stresses rights of nation

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

If Taliban do not give up tyranny, civil war in Afghanistan likely

Donyaye-Eghtesad:

What happens to the Parliament legilsation on lifting the ban on importing foreign-made cars

Sharvand:

President says schools wilk re-open at the start of autumn

Keyhan:

Islamic Revolution's voice reverberated around the world as the president delivers a speech at UNGA