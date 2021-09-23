Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 23

Arman-e Melli:
Use the SCO to lift the sanctions
Raeisi: We need younger managers
Asia:
306 Iranian, international companies attend Iran Agrofood exhibition
Aftab:
Should the schools be reopened?
Ebtekar:
Raeisi to UNGA: US is not trustworthy
Iran FM in New York draws red lines on JCPOA Vienna talks
Etela'at:
President to UNGA: We seek effective engagement with world
Etemad:
Iran FM expresses readiness to resume Vienna talks in meeting with Josep Borell
Javan:
Raeisi in UNGA speech stresses rights of nation
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
If Taliban do not give up tyranny, civil war in Afghanistan likely
Donyaye-Eghtesad:
What happens to the Parliament legilsation on lifting the ban on importing foreign-made cars
Sharvand:
President says schools wilk re-open at the start of autumn
Keyhan:
Islamic Revolution's voice reverberated around the world as the president delivers a speech at UNGA
