Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 22

Arman-e Melli:
US hegemonic approach no longer credible
Asia:
Justin Trudeau secures third victory in election
Aftab:
Eslami: US must lift all sanctions against Iran
Ebtekar:
Fate of JCPOA still unknown
Etemad:
Raeisi: Iran seeking constructive interaction with all countries
Etela'at:
President appreciates families of Holy Defense martyrs, and veterans
Iran:
Raeisi in UNGA speech: New era has begun
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Biden reiterates claim on JCPOA return at UNGA meeting
Shargh:
Iran FM hold talks with his counterparts in New York
