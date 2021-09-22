Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 22

Arman-e Melli:

US hegemonic approach no longer credible

Asia:

Justin Trudeau secures third victory in election

Aftab:

Eslami: US must lift all sanctions against Iran

Ebtekar:

Fate of JCPOA still unknown

Etemad:

Raeisi: Iran seeking constructive interaction with all countries

Etela'at:

President appreciates families of Holy Defense martyrs, and veterans

Iran:

Raeisi in UNGA speech: New era has begun

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Biden reiterates claim on JCPOA return at UNGA meeting

Shargh:

Iran FM hold talks with his counterparts in New York

