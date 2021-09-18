Raeisi arrives in Kulob to visit tomb of Seyyed Ali Hamedani

At the end of his three-day trip to Tajikistan, the Iranian president has just arrived in the city of Kulob, southern Tajikistan, where Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani, an Iranian scholar and poet is buried.

Ebrahim Raeisi is scheduled to visit the tomb of Mir Seyyed Ali Hamedani and meet with the people of Kulob.

In addition to visiting the tomb of Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani and its museum, Raeisi will also give a speech to the audience.

Mir Seyyed Ali Hamedani is one of the most respected spiritual figures in Tajikistan and the Indian subcontinent.

The museum features artworks of the 2700-year-old city of Kulob, books by Mir Seyyed Ali Hamedani, calligraphy works, and Iranian traditional pots.

