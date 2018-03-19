Germany reiterates support for JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – In addition to a statement issued by the German Foreign Ministry on Berlin's emphasis on continuing talks with Iran, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass reiterated his support for the JCPOA on Monday.

Speaking to reporters before entering the European Council on Foreign Relation (ECFR) meeting in Brussels this morning, German Foreign Minister Heiko Mass stressed the importance of the nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA and continuation of consultations with his European counterparts, especially French and British foreign ministers, over the nuclear deal.

Meanwhile, the German Foreign Ministry said in a statement about today's ECFR meeting in Brussels that the European Union is seeking to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, although it expressed its concern over Iran's role in the region and its missile program, calling for continuation of talks with Iran regarding those issues.

Also in this regard and before today's ECFR meeting, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini dismissed media claims that three major European countries have proposed new EU sanctions against Iran over its missile program in order to save the JCPOA, saying the meeting will focus on the ways to preserve and fully implement the JCPOA.

