Khatam-al Anbiya Cmdr. calls for producing advanced weapons

Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, the commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters met and held talks with Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran.

In this meeting, General Rashid expressed his satisfaction with the appointment of Ashtiani as the new Iranian defense minister, appreciating his measures during his previous responsibilities.

Rashid, also, called for taking great steps to develop defense and offensive capabilities and producing weapons with advanced technologies to confront the enemy.

