  1. Sports
Sep 11, 2021, 12:45 PM

Feyenoord to go to Occupied Lands without Jahanbakhsh

Feyenoord to go to Occupied Lands without Jahanbakhsh

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Alireza Jahanbakhsh's request not to attend the match against Maccabi Haifa was accepted by Feyenoord coach, Arne Slot.

According to Feyenoord Club Website, the head coach of this team has agreed to Alireza Jahanbakhsh's request not to travel with team players, because Iranian athletes don’t play in matches against representatives of the occupying Israeli regime.

Feyenoord will take on Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday night in the Occupied Palestinian Lands in the framework of UEFA Europa Conference League 2021, Group E.

This will be the first match of the Dutch team in the European event.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh returned back on the training field in Rotterdam on Friday after a successful run with Iran’s national team in matches against Syria and Iraq where the striker scored one goal in each.  

ZM/ PR

News Code 178498
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178498/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News