North Korea calls for development of relations with Iran

Kim Jong-un has sent a congratulatory message to the Iranian president on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, according to Pyongyang's foreign ministry Saturday, Yonhap reported.

In the message sent to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on Friday, Kim congratulated Iran for the anniversary and expressed hope that bilateral cooperation will "further expand and develop in various fields," according to the ministry.

Kim also said the friendship between the two countries was "forged on the road of joint struggle against imperialism" and said he wished for Iran's success in achieving "prosperity and development of the country."

RHM/PR