Sep 12, 2021, 2:09 PM

President Raeisi, Iraqi PM Kadhimi hold meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi met with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Tehran on Sunday.

The Iraqi prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on Sunday morning to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and other high-ranking Iranian officials.

No details have been published about the meeting between the Iranian president the Iraqi premier.

The visit of Al-Kadhimi and his Iraqi delegation which comprises seven Iraqi ministers will end today.

As it was announced earlier today, regional and international issues, as well as agreements between the two countries, are among the issues the Iraqi delegation will discuss.

