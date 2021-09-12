Iraq seeks strengthening relations with neighboring countries

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and President Ebrahim Raeisi held a joint press conference in Tehran on Sunday after their earlier today's meeting.

During the press conference, the Iraqi premier thanked the Iranian president for his warm welcome and added that he was in Iran to congratulate him on winning the Iranian presidency once again.

He added that in today's meeting the two politicians reviewed a series of issues related to bilateral relations. The Iraqi premier added that this is the second time he is visiting Iran, which shows the importance of relations between the two countries.

Al-Kadhmi touched upon the cultural similarities between two neighboring countries, saying that the two countries share 1,400-kilometer borders while their bilateral relations are much broader.

He expressed his gratitude for Iran's help during the fight against the ISIL terrorist group, stressing, "My people in Iraq have a democratic culture and they want to strengthen relations with all their neighbors."

"Iraq encourages and supports all the efforts of the Islamic Republic. Iraq's stance regarding Iran is firm, and the Iraqi government and people stand by the Iranian people and government at the time of all challenges, problems and under different circumstances," the Iraqi prime minister also underlined.

