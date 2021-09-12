  1. Politics
Iraqi PM meets with top Iranian security official Shamkhani

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) of Iran in Tehran on Sunday.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the latest situation in the region and the need for bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq.

The Iraqi premier Al-Kadhimi arrived in Tehran on  Sunday meeting at the head of a high-ranking Iraq delegation and met with the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi during which the Iraqi prime minister announced the cancellation of visas for Iranian travelers to Iraq.

The Iraqi premier and the Iranian president also agreed on stepping up the process of constructing the joint Shalamcheh-Basra railway.

