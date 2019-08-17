'US war on Iran is war on entire Resistance Axis': Nasrallah

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech during the Lebanese resistance party’s celebration of the 13th anniversary of the “Grand Victory” during the ‘Israeli’ 33-day July 2006 war on Lebanon.

According to Alahed, Seyyed Nasrallah stressed that “The resistance took advantage of the July 2006 war experience, setting a developed military system to defend our land.”

He further noted that 'Israel' has been trying over 13 years to renovate its ground forces and its confidence to achieve victory but it is still unable to do that.

He reiterated an earlier promise that the enemy’s brigades and their tanks will be destroyed live on TV screens, adding that the world will witness the live broadcast of the destroying the ‘Israeli brigades that would enter Lebanon.'

Voicing the strength of the axis of resistance, he stressed that the Zionists wanted during the July war to put an end to all the states of resistance in the region, however, “today we have an axis of resistance that stretches from Palestine to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Yemen.”

He further explained that “The former head of the strategic planning at the ‘Israeli’ army confessed that the enemy’s entity is small and breakable, and that with a few number of accurate missiles, Hezbollah is able to inflict heavy costs on it in any war.”

Resistance’s cost way less expensive than submission

Tackling the issue of resistance in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, he said “Syria endured the universal war and is heading with stable steps towards victory,” adding that “a strong and faithful resistance in Iraq forced the Americans to withdraw.” He then went on to say the “Yemen today is in a state of legendary endurance and stability, and that there are signs of the near defeat of the aggression.”

The resistance leader considered that “relying on the axis of resistance leads to stopping the aggression against Yemen, and will prevent Iraq from returning to the American hegemony.”

“With the might of the resistance front, al-Quds and the sanctities maybe restored, and Gaza remains dignified with the hope filling the hearts of the Palestinians.”

He noted that “the cost of resistance is way less than that of submitting and compromising,” stressing that with the resistance the land, dignity, oil, sovereignty and honor remain, while with submission they would take them all.

Regarding the axis of resistance, Seyyed Nasrallah said that “when talking about a US war on Iran, the axis of resistance is the one that prevents the war through its solid stance, endurance and readiness to burst the region out.”

What prevents war is the cohesion of the resistance front, Seyyed Nasrallah added.

Naming those pushing the region towards a war, Hezbollah Secretary-General listed ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and some Gulf countries: “We want to stop the wars in Yemen and Syria and preserve stability in Iraq and Lebanon.”

Hinting to US President Donald Trump’s retreat from waging a war on Iran, Seyyed Nasrallah explained that it is because Trump recognized how strong and capable Iran is on the military level, not to mention its courage and bravery.

Resistance didn’t spare Zionists from fleeing under fire

Regarding the square of confrontation (comprising the villages of Ainatha, Bint Jbeil, Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun) where the celebration was held, Seyyed Nasrallah said this place witnessed one of the major battles during the July war, and it was a main decisive point during the war.

“The enemy was eyeing Bint Jbeil because it would have represented a moral and military achievement upon which it would build its achievements during the rest of the war,” the resistance leader explained, adding that “the Zionist war minister insisted on Bint Jbeil where the 200 Liberation celebration was held to deliver a speech in which he tells the world that ‘Israeli’ is not feebler than a spider web, but he also failed.”

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that “the resistance fighters confronted the enemy’s army a few meters away from one house to another and under tough military circumstances, and Allah blessed them with victory.”

The resistance didn’t spare the ‘Israeli’ from fleeing under, Sayyed Nasrallah said, explaining why the enemy committed massacres in the villages. “The ‘Israeli’ army wanted to present a field achievement but its defeat in Bint Jbeil made it desperate from making any ground achievement.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further praised the resistance men and the villagers who confirmed the spider web belief which the ‘Israeli’ was dying to eliminate.

Fire intended for the region will burn their faces

“The evidence on Iran’s power and will is the legal downing the US spy drone and the detaining of the British oil tanker,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

He further stressed that “The Iranian people refuse that their officials negotiate under pressure because their dignity is above all,” noting that “a war on Iran is a war on the entire axis of resistance, which means that the region will burn.”

Hence, His Eminence stressed that “the fire some are attempting to ignite in the region will burn their faces and entities, not only their fingers.”

The tripartite equation saved Lebanon

“Neither the US nor the international community and the Arab protection can remind Lebanon of a favor regarding its stability and freedom,” he said, adding that the tripartite equation of the Army, people and resistance is the one that made safety and stability in Lebanon.

“The scheme of 2006 war on Lebanon was supposed to crush the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine, crush the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stabilize the US occupation of Iraq, eliminate resistance there, in addition to isolating Iran on the way to topple it,” Sayyed Nasrallah stressed.

“July war stopped for one reason which is that the US and ‘Israel’ recognized their failure in making any achievement in this war and their fear of things turning against them.

“Had 'Israel' continued the war after what it had faced over its course, it would have been heading towards a major catastrophe; and had the US scheme succeeded, it would have led to American hegemony in the region, and the starting point would have been the July 2006 war.”

Invitation to the Second Liberation celebration

On the domestic level, Hezbollah Secretary General noted that in the past few days, people celebrated the Eid al-Adha occasion in the villages and the cities with total peace of mind and without any concern, which is of great importance.

“We notice the phenomenon of construction in the south with the people’s money and the money of the expatriates against whom the US and its minions are fighting a shameful war. This excess of power the southerners are feeling is a result of the resistance’s efforts, struggle and tiredness,” Sayyed Nasrallah explained.

The resistance leader called for celebrating another festival which is the occasion of the Second Liberation in Lebanon, when Hezbollah liberated Arsal from terrorist groups in 2017.

The celebration will be held on August 25 in the town on al-Ain, Beqaa area.

