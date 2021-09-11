Hands of terrorism sponsors in West Asia should be cut off

“We attended Vienna Summit on Counter-Terrorism to announce that we are at the forefront of fighting against terrorism and we have offered great icons like martyr Qassem Soleimani,” Mojtaba Yousef wrote in a Twitter message on the anniversary of Ahwaz terrorist attack.

Iran is a victim of terrorism by over 17000 martyrs, he said, adding that the hands of those who financially support terrorism should be cut off in the West Asian region.

Four Iranian lawmakers, Ahmad Naderi, Mojtaba Yousefi, Mojtaba Rezakhah, and Elham Azad, took part in the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP) and the 1st Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism in Austria’s capital, Vienna.

The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament has taken place on September 7 and 8, building on last year’s virtual segment and its overarching theme of parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet.

