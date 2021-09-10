Gov't duty to serve people, esp. in less privileged regions

Speaking on Friday morning upon arrival in Tabas city in South Khorasan province as in his third provincial trip, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stated that the trip to different provinces is done away from the usual formalities, adding, "Mines are one of the valuable resources of this province that if activated, the problem of employment, the problem of production and production prosperity, and economic problems will be solved."

The President mentioned the issue of agriculture as another important issue in the province and added, "Due to the lack of rainfall in this region, people's agriculture has faced problems, but the people of these areas have shown that they turn threats into opportunities."

Raeisi stated that the purpose of provincial trips is to look into the problems and shortcomings of the province and decide to solve them with the participation of the people and managers of the province, adding, "We have valuable human resources, especially young ones in South Khorasan province, with the help of who the government will be able to take steps to solve the problems of the province."

Emphasising that the issue of water is a problem in many provinces in the country, the President said, "We are following this issue in the government with special emphasis and with short-term and long-term solutions, including transferring water from the Oman Sea. Special measures are on the agenda in this regard."

Regarding the request and eagerness of the people of Tabas to meet with the Leader of the Revolution, the President said, "Undoubtedly, he has the same eagerness to meet with the people, but the COVID-19 conditions do not allow meetings to take place as before, but he sent greetings to the dear people of South Khorasan province and Tabas city".

MNA/President.ir