Sep 11, 2021, 10:24 PM

FM official:

Two COVID-19 vaccine shipments to arrive in Iran this week

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister and Director General of Asia-Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that two cargoes of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country this week.

In a tweet on Sat., Reza Zabib wrote that provision of appropriate coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine for individuals, aged between 12 and 18, and pregnant women is a priority.

Turning to the import of new shipments of coronavirus vaccine, he reiterated that two new shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in the country this week.

After importing Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines into the country, import of Russian-made "Sputnik V" and "Soberana 02" produced by Finlay Institute of Cuba, will help diversify the vaccine in the country, he said. 

Earlier, Spokesman for the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters Alireza Raeisi had said that, with the coordination made in this regard, new shipments of Sinopharm and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country in very near future.

