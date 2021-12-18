Raeisi congratulates Emir of Qatar on National Day

In his message to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, Iranian President Raeisi congratulated the country's National Day.

"I offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and Qatari people on the occasion of the Qatar National Day," president Raeisi said.

Expressing satisfaction with the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries, in his message, Raeisi stressed the need to develop and strengthen relations in various political, economic, and cultural fields

"I hope that by relying on joint capacities and actively exploiting the existing capabilities, Iran and Qatar will be able to cooperate more in order to ensure the interests of the two nations", he further noted.

"I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the honorable people of the Qatar prosperity and felicity," Raeisi concluded.

RHM/IRN84580801