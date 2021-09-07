Pakistan Army spox. denies involvement in Panjshir attack

"What is happening inside Afghanistan, whether in Panjshir province or in other parts of the country, has nothing to do with us", he stressed.

Saying that such a claim is completely false, he added that the Pakistani army lacks advanced long-range drone technology.

Babar Iftikhar's remarks came as some local groups in Afghanistan accused Islamabad of providing direct military support and air support to the Taliban, especially during the recent developments in Panjshir.

