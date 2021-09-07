US hindered Iran’s initiative for intra-Afghan talks: MP

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the spokesman of the presiding board of the Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi pointed to the closed session of the Parliament that was held this morning to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Ghaani also attended the meeting, briefing lawmakers on the Afghan issue.

“Numerous issues were discussed in this session and General Ghaani provided detailed explanation on Afghanistan developments. Also, few MPs shared their viewpoints on the issue,” Mousavi said.

“First of all, the decision of the Afghan people is important for us and any decision made by them regarding the future of their country will be respected by the Iranian people and government,” he added.

“Iran has a comprehensive understanding of the Afghanistan developments,” said the lawmakers, adding that Iranian security and diplomatic bodies were not surprised by recent developments.

Americans conceded consecutive defeats in Afghanistan and furthermore, the Taliban had long started measures to take over the country, he said, adding, “Iran held intra-Afghan talks before the start of these developments and the sides welcomed the initiative. If these meetings had continued, we would have not seen many of today’s problems in Afghanistan.”

“Americans put pressure on Afghans and hindered Iran’s initiative and continuation of intra-Afghan talks,” he said, referring to the talks held in Tehran in early July.

Currently, he continued, the security and stability in Afghanistan, interests of Iranian people, and the country’s borders are on the focus of Iran’s attention and no aggression has happened so far in the border areas.

