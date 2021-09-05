Ataei names Iran team for Asian Men’s Championship

2021 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship will be hosted by Japan on September 12 -18.

Quoting from the public relations department of Volleyball Federation, Behrouz Ataei, the head coach of the Iranian national volleyball team, selected and introduced 14 players for participation in these competitions, whose names are as follows:

Milad Ebadipour, Meisam Salehi, Amir Hossein Esfandiar, Ismail Mosafer, Javad Karimi, Ali Ramezani, Saber Kazemi, Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Aliasghar Mojarad, Reza Abedini, Amir Hossein Toukhteh, Mehdi Jelveh, Mohammadreza Hazratpour, and Abolfazl Gholipour.

Behrouz Ataei as head coach, Mostafa Karkhaneh (supervisor), Alireza Tolou Kian and Azim Jazideh (assistant coaches), Ali Farhadi (physician), Hossein Khoriani (analyst) and Reza Gholipour (therapist) will accompany Iran’s national team in the Asian Men's Championship.

ZM/ 5297165