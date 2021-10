In a congratulatory message on Thu., Iranian President Raeisi felicitated the election of Fumio Kishida as new Japanese prime minister and expressed hope that strengthening talks and joint efforts of the two countries would strengthen regional and international relations as well as peace and stability in the region as in the past.

Japanese lawmakers voted on Monday Oct. 04 to approve the country's ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida as new prime minister.

MA/5321567