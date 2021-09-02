Hezbollah's role in regional equations can not be ignored

Referring to the outstanding role of Islamic Resistance against state and Takfiri terrorism, the Iranian President said that Hezbollah's role in regional equations can not be ignored.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi responded to the congratulatory message of Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Wednesday evening, Lebanese-based Al-Manar TV reported.

While expressing his thanks to Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief for his congratulatory message, President Raeisi stated that Hezbollah Resistance Movement has borne fruit thanks to your guidance of faithful and revolutionary youth and pure blood of martyrs of the Resistance movement.

French FM holds phone talk with Amir-Abdollahian over JCPOA

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wed. held a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

In this phone talk, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Foreign Minister congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian for his appointment as new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, the French foreign minister called on his Iranian counterpart to return to nuclear talk for the revival of JCPOA in the shortest time possible.

US presence detrimental to intl. peace, security, stability

The US presence in different parts of the world has never brought security, the Iranian president said, adding that it has been always detrimental to the peace, security, and stability of the world.

Speaking in the cabinet session on Wednesday, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi spoke about the current developments in Iran's eastern neighbor, Afghanistan.

He described what has happened in Afghanistan for at least the last two decades as a blatant violation of human rights.

Iran not to let enemies disrupt region's security, peace

Stating that Iran has always been a supporter of peace and friendship, Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that its forces will never allow any countries to disrupt security and peace in the region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th round of the World Army Deep Diving Competition in Konarak, Sistan and Baluchestan province on Wednesday, Irani said, "These competitions show the solidarity of nations, which has led to the establishment of peace and friendship based on endurance and resistance, fighting against arrogance, improving self-confidence and self-sufficiency."

Emphasizing that Iran has always been a country that invited all the regional countries to peace and friendship, the commander said, "We will never allow any countries to disrupt security and peace in the region. We stand on our own two feet."

Issue of Iranian ships sent to Lebanon security one: Lapid

Israeli regime's so-called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the issue of Iranian ships sent to Lebanon is a security issue.

He said, "The issue of Iran's fuel ship that is on its way to Lebanon is a security issue and will be addressed accordingly."

Following strong warnings from the Palestinian resistance to Tel Aviv, Lapid officially announced that the restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip had been lifted, Mubasher Aljazeera reported.

IRGC dismantles terrorist group in W Iran

IRGC forces succeeded in identifying and dismantling a counter-revolutionary team in Sarvabad, Kordestan province.

According to a statement by the Public Relations of IRGC's Beitol Moghadas in Kordsetan province, a counter-revolutionary team has been dismantled in Sarvabad in a clash with IRGC forces.

Iran’s Javelin thrower Afrooz wins Gold

Iran’s Javelin thrower Saeed Afrooz bagged the eighth gold medal for the Iranian delegation at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Javelin thrower Saeid Afrooz won the gold medal in the men’s javelin F-34 with a throw of 40.05 meters, breaking the world and Paralympics record.

His gold was Iran’s eighth gold medal in the Games.

