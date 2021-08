Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 30

Arman-e Melli:

Baghdad summit a significant divergence against Iran

Asia:

Tehran-Kabul flight resumes

Zionist PM achieves goals in meeting with sleepy Joe

Ebtekar:

US spent $30mn a day in 20-year war in Afghanistan

Iranian FM: Iran, Syria developing economic, trade coop.

Mohammad Eslami appointed as new AEOI chief

Etem'ad:

Amir Abdollahian: Syria best choice for first diplomatic tour

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Immediate action must be taken to control inflation

Largest vaccination center in Eastern Iran inaugurated in Mashhad

Amir Abdollahian: Iran,Syria to expand coop. to counter sanctions

Iranian judokas shine at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

US carries out drone strike near Kabul airport

Yemeni Ansarullah targets Saudi coaltion bases

Iran:

Mohammad Eslami appointed as new AEOI chief

Iranian judokas win 2 gold, 2 silver medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Jam-e Jam:

Iranian judokas win medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Javan:

Iranian judokas achieve 4 medals at 2020 Paralympic

Mohammad Eslami appointed as new AEOI chief

Donya-e Eghtesad:

Iraqi FM mediator Tehran-Riyadh relations

Kayhan:

Iran FM meets Syrian president

Mohammad Eslami appointed as new AEOI chief

Iranian judokas win 4 medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in one day

