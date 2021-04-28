Zarif discusses ties, regional developments with Omani FM

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, who has traveled to Oman as the last leg of his 3-nation tour to the neighboring countries in the region, met on Wednesday afternoon with his Omani counterpart Badr Hamood Albusaidi and the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the region, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

In the meeting, Zarif reviewed the important issues of bilateral relations between the two countries in the political, economic and regional fields, and appreciated the efforts that the Omani Sultanate has made in Iran-related issues.

Expressing satisfaction with the positive trend in the field of economic and trade cooperation, the top Iranian diplomat stressed the need to follow up on and implement the decisions that the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission of the two countries has made.

Pointing to the 19th meeting of the joint commission talks in the near future, Zarif expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will increase to a favorable level.

The Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Badr bin Hamood Albusaidi, also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the two countries in various fields and called for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

Cooperation in the fields of transportation and transit, at bilateral and multilateral levels, judicial cooperation, extradition of criminals and the exchange of prisoners were other topics discussed by the two foreign ministers during the meeting.

KI/5200305