FM Amir-Abdollahian arrives in Baghdad

Heading a delegation, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has just arrived at Baghdad International Airport to attend Iraq's regional summit.

After gaining parliament's vote of confidence to take power as the new foreign minister, this is the first diplomatic tour of the Amir-Abdollahian to the region.

"We welcome any regional initiative proposed by the Iraqi authorities with the participation of the regional nation", he said while leaving the country for Iraq so as to attend the Baghdad regional summit.

