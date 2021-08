Unidentified gunmen opened fire from across the border in Afghanistan and killed two Pakistani soldiers on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Pakistani officials announced on Sunday that they killed three of assailants in an exchange of fire with gunmen, the report added.

Pakistani Army said that it retaliated and killed three attackers.

The incident took place in "Bajaur" region of Pakistan.

No further information has yet been released by Islamabad about the incident.

