Jul 31, 2021, 10:46 AM

Iran not to tolerate beating its nationals in Swedish prison

TEHRAN, Jul. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Sweden said that Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate disrespect and violation of rights of Iranian citizens and this issue will be pursued until the perpetrators are identified and punished.

Ahmad Masoumifar, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Stockholm, says that Iranian Embassy will follow up the beating of an Iranian national in one of the detention centers of Sweden seriously.

In his Twitter account on Sat., Masoumifar wrote, “Today, I learned that one of Iranians was severely beaten by Swedish security forces in one of the detention centers of this country on Eid al-Ghadir. For this reason, I requested an immediate visit to ensure his health.”

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate disrespect and violation of rights of its citizens and will pursue the issue until the perpetrators are identified and punished.

