Lawmaker calls for change in JCPOA policy

A Member of the National Security Committee of the Iranian Parliament, Ahmadi Bighash, said that JCPOA did not bring any achievement for us and continuing the policy of the previous government in the negotiations is not appropriate and our procedure should change.

“The United States should return JCPOA without any precondition, sanctions should be completely lifted and verified so that the negotiation procedure can go one step further in this situation,” he told Mehr News Agency on Monday.

“The United States and the European countries should return to the real JCPOA because they still claim that they are in the JCPOA but they are not fulfilling their obligations,” he said.

Ahmadi Bighash added, “Now there is only a name of JCPOA and JCPOA has no content and is empty. Iran must take action, the government is obliged to consider a plan for foreign policy and lifting the sanctions, and to continue accordingly.”

The Iranian lawmaker said, “We reiterate those who have withdrawn JCPOA should return to it to form its original state."

“The JCPOA must be fair in such a way that all parties of JCPOA fulfill their obligations, and the interests of both parties must be taken into account, and we must not wait for the Western countries."

