Armed Forces to increase ability to attack centers of threats

In a statement released on the occasion of the anniversary of ‘National Day of Defense Industry’, the commander said," Increasing the ability to attack the centers of threat against the Islamic country is a strategic, unstoppable policy of the armed forces."

Major General Bagehri congratulated the anniversary and highlighted the role of the Armed Forces in the development of the country.

He noted that the Armed Forces pursue peace, friendship, and unity with the regional nations against foreigners and trans-regional adventurers.

"The Armed Forces do not pay attention to the media war and psychological imperialistic operations of the US, the Zionist regime and their allies."

HJ/5285473