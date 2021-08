Iran's deaf beach volleyball team A consisting of Vahid Talebi and Hamed Karkani defeated Estonia 2-0 of the first day of the world championships in Poland.

Meanwhile, the Iranian team B consisting of Mehrdad Keshavarz and Hessam al-Din Kheirandish gained a 2-0 victory against the hosts Poland.

World Deaf Beach Volleyball Championships are underway in Sulejow, Poland from Monday, 09 August 2021 until Saturday, 14 August 2021.

